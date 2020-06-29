460 E Jackson St. #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

- PENDING - TRENDY turn key three story, 2 bed/2.5 bath 1700sf Osceola Brownstone conveniently located within downtown Orlando's urban core. Stainless appliances and granite counters in kitchen open to updated main living area with wood flooring. Townhouse living offers first floor private 2 stall garage, an open 2nd floor with large windows, high ceilings and small rear facing balcony, 3rd story Master suite and secondary bedroom and a staircase to your very own rooftop terrace equipped with hot tub boasting downtown Orlando views! Located just blocks from Orlandos business district, Lake Eola park and the ever expanding restaurant and entertainment options including the Dr Phillips Performing Arts center



