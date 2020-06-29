All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 460 E Jackson St. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
460 E Jackson St. #2
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

460 E Jackson St. #2

460 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

460 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
- PENDING - TRENDY turn key three story, 2 bed/2.5 bath 1700sf Osceola Brownstone conveniently located within downtown Orlando's urban core. Stainless appliances and granite counters in kitchen open to updated main living area with wood flooring. Townhouse living offers first floor private 2 stall garage, an open 2nd floor with large windows, high ceilings and small rear facing balcony, 3rd story Master suite and secondary bedroom and a staircase to your very own rooftop terrace equipped with hot tub boasting downtown Orlando views! Located just blocks from Orlandos business district, Lake Eola park and the ever expanding restaurant and entertainment options including the Dr Phillips Performing Arts center

(RLNE5320675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have any available units?
460 E Jackson St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have?
Some of 460 E Jackson St. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 E Jackson St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
460 E Jackson St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 E Jackson St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 E Jackson St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 460 E Jackson St. #2 offers parking.
Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 E Jackson St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have a pool?
No, 460 E Jackson St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 460 E Jackson St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 460 E Jackson St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 E Jackson St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach