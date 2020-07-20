4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24

Amenities
Three Lakes - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath! Available Now! - Corner unit! Great patio/entertainment area! Two story home with new carpet, new appliances and upgrades - ceiling fans, updated bathrooms. Galley style kitchen with pass-through to dining. Tons of cabinet space! Large living area with ceramic tile floors. Half bath down. Great under-stair storage. HUGE master suite on 2nd level. Two large linen/storage closets. Lots of windows in both bedrooms - light and bright! Separate laundry room with full size new washer and dryer! Centrally located and ready for immediate move in! Don't wait! This one won't last long! To schedule a showing or more information contact Florida Realty Investments at (407) 736-9309 or email to info@flarealtyinvestments.com!!!
Pet friendly - breed restricted
$250 pet fee non-refundable per pet.
$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 application fee
$50.00 HOA application fee paid to Specialty Management for each applicant.
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over
(RLNE4008606)