Orlando, FL
4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24

4534 Lighthouse Cir Unit 24 · No Longer Available
Location

4534 Lighthouse Cir Unit 24, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Lakes - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath! Available Now! - Corner unit! Great patio/entertainment area! Two story home with new carpet, new appliances and upgrades - ceiling fans, updated bathrooms. Galley style kitchen with pass-through to dining. Tons of cabinet space! Large living area with ceramic tile floors. Half bath down. Great under-stair storage. HUGE master suite on 2nd level. Two large linen/storage closets. Lots of windows in both bedrooms - light and bright! Separate laundry room with full size new washer and dryer! Centrally located and ready for immediate move in! Don't wait! This one won't last long! To schedule a showing or more information contact Florida Realty Investments at (407) 736-9309 or email to info@flarealtyinvestments.com!!!

Pet friendly - breed restricted
$250 pet fee non-refundable per pet.

$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 application fee
$50.00 HOA application fee paid to Specialty Management for each applicant.

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and over

(RLNE4008606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have any available units?
4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have?
Some of 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 is pet friendly.
Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 offer parking?
No, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 does not offer parking.
Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4534 Lighthouse Cr. Unit 24 does not have units with dishwashers.
