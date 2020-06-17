All apartments in Orlando
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:08 AM

4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727

4512 Commander Drive · (407) 579-7992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4512 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
trash valet
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
trash valet
2/2 in Gated Community - Close to Airport - Beautiful Gated Waterfront Community "Venetian Place", available for immediate move in is a 2/2 condo on 2nd floor in. Large living area with breakfast bar, tile floors in wet areas, laminate in living area and carpet in the bedrooms. All major kitchen appliances including a BRAND NEW washer and dryer. Valet trash and water included in rent.

This community includes plenty of amenities, including 2 resort style pools, fitness center, spa and sauna, tennis court, 2 racquetball courts, barbecue and picnic area, and much more! Very convenient location near major highways, transportation, shopping, and dining and just minutes away from Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, and Orlando International Airport.

HOA does not allow pets, therefore this property IS NOT pet friendly.

Move in Ready - October 15th 2019

$1175.00 Monthly Rent
$1175.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$65.00 Application fee per applicant (18 and over)

HOA Application Fee - $100 (money order only)

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check (18 and over)

Application is located at reddoorfl.com in the unit listing located in the listing tab.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have any available units?
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have?
Some of 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 offer parking?
No, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 does not offer parking.
Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have a pool?
Yes, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 has a pool.
Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have accessible units?
No, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727 does not have units with dishwashers.
