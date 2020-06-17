4512 Commander Drive Unit 1727

Amenities

2/2 in Gated Community - Close to Airport - Beautiful Gated Waterfront Community "Venetian Place", available for immediate move in is a 2/2 condo on 2nd floor in. Large living area with breakfast bar, tile floors in wet areas, laminate in living area and carpet in the bedrooms. All major kitchen appliances including a BRAND NEW washer and dryer. Valet trash and water included in rent.



This community includes plenty of amenities, including 2 resort style pools, fitness center, spa and sauna, tennis court, 2 racquetball courts, barbecue and picnic area, and much more! Very convenient location near major highways, transportation, shopping, and dining and just minutes away from Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, and Orlando International Airport.



HOA does not allow pets, therefore this property IS NOT pet friendly.



Move in Ready - October 15th 2019



$1175.00 Monthly Rent

$1175.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$65.00 Application fee per applicant (18 and over)



HOA Application Fee - $100 (money order only)



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check (18 and over)



Application is located at reddoorfl.com in the unit listing located in the listing tab.



No Pets Allowed



