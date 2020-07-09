All apartments in Orlando
45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3
45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3

45 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 Pennsylvania Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available August 8th!
No Pets
----

2nd Floor Apartment located in SODO offers ceramic tile throughout, spacious living, bedroom with plenty of closet space, centrally located, 0.3 miles to Arnold Palmer and ORMC, 0.6 miles to Sunrail Station, minutes from Downtown, public transportation, shops at SODO, I4 and the 408.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400.00 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT
- No Pets.
- No Washer or Dryer Hook-ups.
- No Laundry Facilities on-site.

- 12 Month Lease
- $65.00 Application Fee
- No Pets
- Water Included but Sewer and Garbage is not included
- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program
- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a not legitimate listing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have any available units?
45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 pet-friendly?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 offer parking?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not offer parking.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have a pool?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not have a pool.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have accessible units?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

