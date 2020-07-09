45 Pennsylvania Street Unit: 3

Amenities

Available August 8th!

2nd Floor Apartment located in SODO offers ceramic tile throughout, spacious living, bedroom with plenty of closet space, centrally located, 0.3 miles to Arnold Palmer and ORMC, 0.6 miles to Sunrail Station, minutes from Downtown, public transportation, shops at SODO, I4 and the 408.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: $400.00 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT

- No Washer or Dryer Hook-ups.

- No Laundry Facilities on-site.



- 12 Month Lease

- $65.00 Application Fee

- No Pets

- Water Included but Sewer and Garbage is not included

- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a not legitimate listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.