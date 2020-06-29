All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD

4489 Prince Hall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4489 Prince Hall Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
RICHMOND HEIGHTS - REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. Stainless appliances, new appliances, new flooring throughout, newly remodeled baths, and large fenced yard. Convenient location too! Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

(RLNE5590373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have any available units?
4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have?
Some of 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD offer parking?
No, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have a pool?
No, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 PRINCE HALL BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach