4453 Ring Neck Road - 1

This is a beautiful 2/ 1 1/2 townhome in the Rosemont area of Orlando. The property has a combination of tile and brand new carpet throughout. Brand new bathroom vanities and window blinds. There are washer / dryer hook ups. Features a community pool, basketball court, tennis and racquet ball courts too! Just minutes away from I-4, Golf Courses, and lots of Shopping, Grocery Stores and Dining. This home wont last!



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Additional HOA Application Fee.