Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:44 PM

4453 Ring Neck Road - 1

4453 Ring Neck Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4453 Ring Neck Rd, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
basketball court
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
This is a beautiful 2/ 1 1/2 townhome in the Rosemont area of Orlando. The property has a combination of tile and brand new carpet throughout. Brand new bathroom vanities and window blinds. There are washer / dryer hook ups. Features a community pool, basketball court, tennis and racquet ball courts too! Just minutes away from I-4, Golf Courses, and lots of Shopping, Grocery Stores and Dining. This home wont last!

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $75 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean criminal and eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval. Additional HOA Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have any available units?
4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have?
Some of 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4453 Ring Neck Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

