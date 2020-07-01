Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to The Fountains! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo recently updated with all new appliances, blinds and fixtures! Spacious kitchen highlights new stunning stainless and flooring. Open living/dining area leads back to the nook, that features natural light. Master suite is complete with large walk-in closet and separate vanities. Additional bedroom is a great size and has direct access to the bathroom with new flooring. The fountains features a community pool and tennis court! Conveniently located to I-4, Millennia mall, theme parks and more! This home is available partially furnished or unfurnished!



VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/MS76roxBEayinHB1kUj56YKD



SHOWINGS LINK - https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4426-middlebrook-rd



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Small pets up to 30lbs considered with owner permission and HOA.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5472356)