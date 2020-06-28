4401 PARK LAKE STREET

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1950's block construction home with a HUGE backyard! Partially fenced in to keep your dog or chicken's safe. The backyard backs up to Lake Gear with 50 front footage of lake access. Mature trees line the backyard for enchanting picturesque evenings. Carpets in bedrooms (1 yr old). Bring your paddle board or canoe to join us on the lake for fishing or go for a walk/bike ride on the Cadyway Trail right along Baldwin Park. Central to everything, Fashion Square Mall, Winter Park, Audoubon Park, Mills Ave. Room dimensions are approximate.