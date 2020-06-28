All apartments in Orlando
4401 PARK LAKE STREET
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

4401 PARK LAKE STREET

4401 Park Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Park Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1950's block construction home with a HUGE backyard! Partially fenced in to keep your dog or chicken's safe. The backyard backs up to Lake Gear with 50 front footage of lake access. Mature trees line the backyard for enchanting picturesque evenings. Carpets in bedrooms (1 yr old). Bring your paddle board or canoe to join us on the lake for fishing or go for a walk/bike ride on the Cadyway Trail right along Baldwin Park. Central to everything, Fashion Square Mall, Winter Park, Audoubon Park, Mills Ave. Room dimensions are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have any available units?
4401 PARK LAKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have?
Some of 4401 PARK LAKE STREET's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 PARK LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4401 PARK LAKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 PARK LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET offer parking?
No, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have a pool?
No, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 PARK LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 PARK LAKE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
