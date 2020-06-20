4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Large corner unit one bedroom, one and a half bath, and a lanai for an office/den. 2nd floor unit, almost 1000 sq.ft very spacious, with lots of light and view of the pond and pool. Large open floor dining living area with vaulted ceiling and sky lights. Spacious master bedroom with a full bath, walking closet. Large kitchen with space for eat in. All ceramic floor. Washer and dryer included. Community offers tennis courts, pool and assigned parking. Great location, close to Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, restaurants, shopping.