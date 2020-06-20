All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:16 AM

4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD

4370 Middlebrook Road · (407) 701-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Florida Center North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4370 Middlebrook Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Large corner unit one bedroom, one and a half bath, and a lanai for an office/den. 2nd floor unit, almost 1000 sq.ft very spacious, with lots of light and view of the pond and pool. Large open floor dining living area with vaulted ceiling and sky lights. Spacious master bedroom with a full bath, walking closet. Large kitchen with space for eat in. All ceramic floor. Washer and dryer included. Community offers tennis courts, pool and assigned parking. Great location, close to Millenia Mall, Universal Studios, restaurants, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have any available units?
4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have?
Some of 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD has a pool.
Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4370 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity