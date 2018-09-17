433 North Hampton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Location, location, location. Stunning Downtown Orlando mid-century pool home sitting on a corner lot is now available for rent. This 2BD/1BTH 1,154 sqft home is exquisite, completely reimagined with high-quality finishes. Modern new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, reclaimed wood backsplash, breakfast bar & recessed lighting. Plantation shutters & hunter ceiling fans throughout. As us enter this home you'll instantly notice the fabulous waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout. Bathroom features new vanity, new tile and led backlit mirror. Open floor plan with kitchen opening up to family room and dining room, additionally a separate spacious living room. Kitchen & family room overlooks the private tropical pool. Maintenance free saltwater pool. Huge open covered brick patio great for entertaining family and friends. Live, work, play lifestyle at your finger tips. Easy walk to local breweries, shopping, restaurants, Lake Eola, entertainment & wellness. Side entry garage with opener & additional outside parking. Home is absolutely stunning, nothing to do but move in. Live work and play in your own backyard. Schedule your private showing today before its gone.



PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.



All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.



The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.