Orlando, FL
433 North Hampton Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:07 PM

433 North Hampton Avenue

433 Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Hampton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location. Stunning Downtown Orlando mid-century pool home sitting on a corner lot is now available for rent. This 2BD/1BTH 1,154 sqft home is exquisite, completely reimagined with high-quality finishes. Modern new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, reclaimed wood backsplash, breakfast bar & recessed lighting. Plantation shutters & hunter ceiling fans throughout. As us enter this home you'll instantly notice the fabulous waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout. Bathroom features new vanity, new tile and led backlit mirror. Open floor plan with kitchen opening up to family room and dining room, additionally a separate spacious living room. Kitchen & family room overlooks the private tropical pool. Maintenance free saltwater pool. Huge open covered brick patio great for entertaining family and friends. Live, work, play lifestyle at your finger tips. Easy walk to local breweries, shopping, restaurants, Lake Eola, entertainment & wellness. Side entry garage with opener & additional outside parking. Home is absolutely stunning, nothing to do but move in. Live work and play in your own backyard. Schedule your private showing today before its gone.

PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable.

All person(s) $75.00 aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply.

The Listing Real Estate Management checks credit, eviction, background, employment & previous rental history. We advise you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, outstanding collections, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Renters are automatically enrolled in our Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Contact: The Listing Real Estate Management also NOTE: some homeowner associations also have application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 North Hampton Avenue have any available units?
433 North Hampton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 North Hampton Avenue have?
Some of 433 North Hampton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 North Hampton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 North Hampton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 North Hampton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 North Hampton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 433 North Hampton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 North Hampton Avenue offers parking.
Does 433 North Hampton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 North Hampton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 North Hampton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 433 North Hampton Avenue has a pool.
Does 433 North Hampton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 North Hampton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 North Hampton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 North Hampton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

