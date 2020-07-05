4301 Upper Union Road

Amenities
Baldwin Park garage apartment available May 1, 2020.
850 sq ft 1-bedroom/1-bath with private exterior rear entrance centrally located between Grace Hopper Hall (pool and fitness center) and Union Park playground. Open and well-lit living area features wood flooring. Kitchen has built-in dinette counter. Bedroom has newer carpet and large walk-in closet. Bathroom has tub/shower and stackable washer and dryer.
Rent includes use of 1-car garage and driveway space outside the garage (with enough space to tandem park a 2nd car), access to Baldwin Park community amenities, electricity, water, trash collection, and wi-fi (separate network from main house).
Small dog or cat considered on a case-by-case basis with $350 pet fee and $400 pet deposit.
Maximum 2-person occupancy. Application, including credit, criminal, and eviction check will be required.
Apartment will not be furnished.
Text inquiries preferred: (408) 209-2929