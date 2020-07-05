All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
4301 Upper Union Road
4301 Upper Union Road

4301 Upper Union Road · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Upper Union Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Baldwin Park garage apartment available May 1, 2020.
850 sq ft 1-bedroom/1-bath with private exterior rear entrance centrally located between Grace Hopper Hall (pool and fitness center) and Union Park playground. Open and well-lit living area features wood flooring. Kitchen has built-in dinette counter. Bedroom has newer carpet and large walk-in closet. Bathroom has tub/shower and stackable washer and dryer.
Rent includes use of 1-car garage and driveway space outside the garage (with enough space to tandem park a 2nd car), access to Baldwin Park community amenities, electricity, water, trash collection, and wi-fi (separate network from main house).
Small dog or cat considered on a case-by-case basis with $350 pet fee and $400 pet deposit.
Maximum 2-person occupancy. Application, including credit, criminal, and eviction check will be required.
Apartment will not be furnished.
Text inquiries preferred: (408) 209-2929

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Upper Union Road have any available units?
4301 Upper Union Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Upper Union Road have?
Some of 4301 Upper Union Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Upper Union Road currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Upper Union Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Upper Union Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Upper Union Road is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Upper Union Road offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Upper Union Road offers parking.
Does 4301 Upper Union Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 Upper Union Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Upper Union Road have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Upper Union Road has a pool.
Does 4301 Upper Union Road have accessible units?
No, 4301 Upper Union Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Upper Union Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 Upper Union Road has units with dishwashers.

