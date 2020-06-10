4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool tennis court

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo available in Avalon Community on 12.01.2019 - Lovely 2 bed 1 bath condo fully carpeted with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms that have vinyl flooring. Kitchen is quaint with all appliances needed for those home cooked meals. Open Living/Dining room combo leading to your back patio area with sliding doors. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with plenty of natural lighting. Bathroom is equipped with a double sink and a full size tub.



The community offers Community Pool, clubhouse, playground and Tennis area..



Available in 12.01.19, Updated pictures coming soon.



For further details or showings, please contact Evelyn via email at evelyn@rentprosper.com or call/text: 407-285-6302



Requires:

$100 Application fees per person

$50 HOA approval is required per tenant



$1050 1st month rent

$1050 Security Deposit contingent on overall application

$300 Non Refundable Pet fee if applicable



(RLNE3302271)