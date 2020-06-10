All apartments in Orlando
4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14

4267 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4267 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo available in Avalon Community on 12.01.2019 - Lovely 2 bed 1 bath condo fully carpeted with the exception of the kitchen and bathrooms that have vinyl flooring. Kitchen is quaint with all appliances needed for those home cooked meals. Open Living/Dining room combo leading to your back patio area with sliding doors. Bedrooms are fully carpeted with plenty of natural lighting. Bathroom is equipped with a double sink and a full size tub.

The community offers Community Pool, clubhouse, playground and Tennis area..

Available in 12.01.19, Updated pictures coming soon.

For further details or showings, please contact Evelyn via email at evelyn@rentprosper.com or call/text: 407-285-6302

Requires:
$100 Application fees per person
$50 HOA approval is required per tenant

$1050 1st month rent
$1050 Security Deposit contingent on overall application
$300 Non Refundable Pet fee if applicable

(RLNE3302271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have any available units?
4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have?
Some of 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 currently offering any rent specials?
4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 is pet friendly.
Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 offer parking?
No, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 does not offer parking.
Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have a pool?
Yes, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 has a pool.
Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have accessible units?
No, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4267 S. Semoran Blvd #14 does not have units with dishwashers.

