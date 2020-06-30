4267 KIRKLAND BLVD

Amenities
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Remodeled 3BR/1BA home. New kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom with tub/shower combo. Freshly painted inside and out. Large fenced yard. Carport plus extra parking place. Very convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.
Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.
