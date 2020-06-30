All apartments in Orlando
4267 KIRKLAND BLVD
4267 KIRKLAND BLVD

4267 Kirkland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4267 Kirkland Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Remodeled 3BR/1BA home. New kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom with tub/shower combo. Freshly painted inside and out. Large fenced yard. Carport plus extra parking place. Very convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9886 or email mc1-00542@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5432286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have any available units?
4267 KIRKLAND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have?
Some of 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4267 KIRKLAND BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD offers parking.
Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have a pool?
No, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4267 KIRKLAND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

