4267 KIRKLAND BLVD

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Remodeled 3BR/1BA home. New kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, new flooring, completely remodeled bathroom with tub/shower combo. Freshly painted inside and out. Large fenced yard. Carport plus extra parking place. Very convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9886 or email mc1-00542@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5432286)