4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D
4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D

4222 Lake Underhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SPACIOUS DOWNTOWN CONDO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - SPACIOUS DOWNTOWN CONDO, over 1400 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Beautiful wood floors through the common areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Roomy bedrooms with huge closets. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer & dryer included. Basic Cable is included, off street parking, community pool, dog park and tennis courts. Desirable schools. HOA Approval Required.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more info and to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have any available units?
4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have?
Some of 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D offers parking.
Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D has a pool.
Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have accessible units?
No, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D has units with dishwashers.
