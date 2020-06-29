4222 Lake Underhill Rd Unit D

Amenities
SPACIOUS DOWNTOWN CONDO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - SPACIOUS DOWNTOWN CONDO, over 1400 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Beautiful wood floors through the common areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Roomy bedrooms with huge closets. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer & dryer included. Basic Cable is included, off street parking, community pool, dog park and tennis courts. Desirable schools. HOA Approval Required.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more info and to schedule an appointment.
(RLNE4072109)