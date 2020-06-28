4216 LAKE UNDERHILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area courtyard gym parking pool tennis court

****FULLY FURNISHED including kitchenware**** WASHER/DRYER. Included in the rent is water, basic cable and SOME electricity for the AC and water heater! It runs off of a chilled water system. Minutes from downtown Orlando! Easy access to 408 and I4. This large spacious condo is an end unit on the first floor with a very private back porch area. The large courtyard area can only be accessed through each individual condo. This condo has been stylishly renovated and well maintained. The master bedroom is a private retreat with a sitting area in the bedroom. Huge walk-in closet! The complex has TWO pools. One is on Lake Underhill which you can ski on or kayak! There is also a fitness room, car care area and tennis courts. One assigned parking space with plenty additional parking. Non-smoking/vaping home. Owner prefers no pets but will consider case by case. HOA tenant approval required with fee.