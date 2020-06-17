All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13

4209 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4209 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 at Avalon Condominiums - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Avalon Condominium Community right off Semoran & Pershing. Close to Orlando International Airport, 408,528, & I-4. Unit will be rent ready the end of June. Community offers, 2 Pools, fitness center, volley ball court, laundry facilities, car care center. Pet stations and a dog park for your fur babies.

Application fee is $100.00 per adult
Holding fee $250.00
Income must be 2.5 times the rent amount or more
Credit score 600 or higher
No eviction within the last 10 yrs.
Pet fee $300 nonrefundable

(RLNE4329408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have any available units?
4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have?
Some of 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 currently offering any rent specials?
4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 is pet friendly.
Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 offer parking?
No, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 does not offer parking.
Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have a pool?
Yes, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 has a pool.
Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have accessible units?
No, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach