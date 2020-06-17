4209 S. Semoran Blvd #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

Spacious 2/2 at Avalon Condominiums - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Avalon Condominium Community right off Semoran & Pershing. Close to Orlando International Airport, 408,528, & I-4. Unit will be rent ready the end of June. Community offers, 2 Pools, fitness center, volley ball court, laundry facilities, car care center. Pet stations and a dog park for your fur babies.



Application fee is $100.00 per adult

Holding fee $250.00

Income must be 2.5 times the rent amount or more

Credit score 600 or higher

No eviction within the last 10 yrs.

Pet fee $300 nonrefundable



(RLNE4329408)