419 E Kaley St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/19 1/1 Guesthouse with huge garage near downtown - Property Id: 133962



One of a kind guesthouse with a 2 car garage, skylight, washer, dryer, dishwasher, fenced backyard in the rear of beautiful property. You have privacy as well as comfort.



-Access to your very own fenced back yard!

-Central Air and Heat

-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO.

-In sought after Delany Park.



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133962p

Property Id 133962



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5012497)