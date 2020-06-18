All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

419 E Kaley St

419 E Kaley St · No Longer Available
Location

419 E Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/19 1/1 Guesthouse with huge garage near downtown - Property Id: 133962

One of a kind guesthouse with a 2 car garage, skylight, washer, dryer, dishwasher, fenced backyard in the rear of beautiful property. You have privacy as well as comfort.

-Access to your very own fenced back yard!
-Central Air and Heat
-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO.
-In sought after Delany Park.

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133962p
Property Id 133962

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5012497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 E Kaley St have any available units?
419 E Kaley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 E Kaley St have?
Some of 419 E Kaley St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 E Kaley St currently offering any rent specials?
419 E Kaley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 E Kaley St pet-friendly?
No, 419 E Kaley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 419 E Kaley St offer parking?
Yes, 419 E Kaley St offers parking.
Does 419 E Kaley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 E Kaley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 E Kaley St have a pool?
No, 419 E Kaley St does not have a pool.
Does 419 E Kaley St have accessible units?
No, 419 E Kaley St does not have accessible units.
Does 419 E Kaley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 E Kaley St has units with dishwashers.
