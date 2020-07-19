4186 Versailles Dr #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4186 Versailles Dr., Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit perched on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The unit features stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, and a large walk in master closet. Other great features of the unit is the view of Lake Orlando from back balcony, plus the bonus balcony from each bedroom. The community features a large park, tennis courts, pool, and fitness center. Hurry this unit won't be available long.



