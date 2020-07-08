Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

4183 Versailles Dr #G Available 06/15/20 4183 Versailles Dr. #G, Orlando, FL 32808 - COMING SOON! COMING SOON! Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with new everything paint, flooring, cabinets, granite, and appliances. The spacious unit is located in beautiful Cypress Pointe right next to Lake Orlando. The community amenities include pool, spa, tennis courts, dog park, and fitness center. The gated community is conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, downtown, and Altamonte Springs.



(RLNE5772304)