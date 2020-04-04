All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

4177 N ORANGE TRAIL

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 503 · No Longer Available
Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 503, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
You'll love the grand and spacious living areas with private balconies offering pristine lakefront views. Gourmet Kitchens, spacious master bathrooms, and quality floor finishes harmonize your living experience.

This is a gated lakefront community minutes from Downtown Orlando, College Park and interstate 4. Private Boat ramp and community boat docks where you can ride off on your jet skis from and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.

The community features a clubhouse with swimming pool. Private controlled entry in every building with elevators.

Rent includes Water, sewer and trash. Condo comes with 1 assigned covered parking space. no pets non-smoking community.

Garage available for $125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have any available units?
4177 N ORANGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have?
Some of 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N ORANGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL has a pool.
Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
