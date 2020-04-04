4177 N ORANGE TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

You'll love the grand and spacious living areas with private balconies offering pristine lakefront views. Gourmet Kitchens, spacious master bathrooms, and quality floor finishes harmonize your living experience.



This is a gated lakefront community minutes from Downtown Orlando, College Park and interstate 4. Private Boat ramp and community boat docks where you can ride off on your jet skis from and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.



The community features a clubhouse with swimming pool. Private controlled entry in every building with elevators.



Rent includes Water, sewer and trash. Condo comes with 1 assigned covered parking space. no pets non-smoking community.



Garage available for $125