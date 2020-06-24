All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 401 · No Longer Available
Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 401, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
Experience the ultimate in Urban Lakefront Living. A truly beautiful Fifth Floor unit in the Fairview Grande Condominiums. This Lake View residence offers a spacious, open floor plan with premium finishes, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dramatic high ceilings, and private balconies. The home features an oversized living area with a spectacular view of Lake Fairview. The gated community also boasts a private boat ramp and dock. Residents may also enjoy the Elegant Clubhouse with business center and a resort-style swimming pool. Minutes to downtown and the Winter Park Shopping District will provide an easy, carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have any available units?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have?
Some of 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offer parking?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has a pool.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4177 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
