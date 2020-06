Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area gym playground tennis court

Move in ready 03/15/2020 - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms, with many upgrades, new cabinets, new paint, Master bedroom is located on the second level along with the full bath, and walk-in closet. Close to all major highways, Orlando Int'l Airport, 408 & 528



(RLNE5598628)