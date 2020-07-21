All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11
Last updated September 13 2019 at 2:06 PM

4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11

4149 S Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4149 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
This one bedroom unit includes lovely kitchen, downstairs half-bath, central A.C., plenty of storage, two walk-in closets in the master bedroom and much more. The community of Avalon offers many great amenities such as Gated Entrance, Clubhouse with billiards and game room, Fitness center, Tennis courts, Volleyball court, Laundry room, the largest pool in the Orlando area (396 feet!), play area, conference room, business center, shuffleboard, security and much more! Available for move in now!

SHOWINGS LINK - https://goo.gl/forms/edmqVpkAWpZVg3Va2

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/10/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have any available units?
4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have?
Some of 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 currently offering any rent specials?
4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 is pet friendly.
Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 offer parking?
No, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 does not offer parking.
Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have a pool?
Yes, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 has a pool.
Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have accessible units?
No, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 South Semoran Boulevard Bldg 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach