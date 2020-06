Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court

Move in Ready - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse style condo. Kitchen was just upgraded with new cabinets & appliances. The master bedroom is located on the second floor along with the shower/tub combo, including walk in closet.Close to Orlando Int'l Airport, 408 & 528. Community offers 2 Pools, Tennis court, Volleyball court, Fitness center, Car care center, and Laundry on premises. Won't last



(RLNE3457092)