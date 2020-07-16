4113 S. Semoran Blvd #5

Amenities
- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!
Community is family friendly and offers pool, gym! Close to Orlando International Airport.
More photos to follow when renovations completed.
Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$50 HOA Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee
Security Deposit : $925.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more
Other Requirements:
Non Criminal background
No evictions within the last 10+ years
Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.
(RLNE3817503)