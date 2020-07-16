4113 S. Semoran Blvd #5

All apartments in Orlando
Location

4113 S Semoran Blvd Unit 5, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!

Community is family friendly and offers pool, gym! Close to Orlando International Airport.

More photos to follow when renovations completed.

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$50 HOA Application fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee
Security Deposit : $925.00 Minimum
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more

Other Requirements:
Non Criminal background
No evictions within the last 10+ years

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.

(RLNE3817503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

