4113 S. Semoran Blvd #5

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool

- Beautiful 1/1.5 Townhouse Unit!



Community is family friendly and offers pool, gym! Close to Orlando International Airport.



More photos to follow when renovations completed.



Fees Required:

$50.00 Application Fee per person

$50 HOA Application fee per person

$100.00 Administrative fee

Security Deposit : $925.00 Minimum

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 2.5x rental amount or more



Other Requirements:

Non Criminal background

No evictions within the last 10+ years



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control.



