Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

4113 Fairview Vista Point

4113 Fairview Vista Point · (407) 329-3791
Location

4113 Fairview Vista Point, Orlando, FL 32804

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
This 2/2 second floor condo has an amazing view of Lake Fairview. It has 1 covered assigned parking space and ample guest parking. It has a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups on the screened balcony and large closets. Small pets under 25 lbs. will be considered on a case by case basis. HOA application and approval is required. There is a community pool, tennis courts and lake access. Call Angela today for a tour at 407-701-7183. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have any available units?
4113 Fairview Vista Point has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have?
Some of 4113 Fairview Vista Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Fairview Vista Point currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Fairview Vista Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Fairview Vista Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Fairview Vista Point is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Fairview Vista Point does offer parking.
Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 Fairview Vista Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Fairview Vista Point has a pool.
Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have accessible units?
No, 4113 Fairview Vista Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Fairview Vista Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Fairview Vista Point does not have units with dishwashers.
