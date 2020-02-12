4113 Fairview Vista Point

Amenities
This 2/2 second floor condo has an amazing view of Lake Fairview. It has 1 covered assigned parking space and ample guest parking. It has a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer hook ups on the screened balcony and large closets. Small pets under 25 lbs. will be considered on a case by case basis. HOA application and approval is required. There is a community pool, tennis courts and lake access. Call Angela today for a tour at 407-701-7183. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/15/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
