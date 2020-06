Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom home on the third floor with a gorgeous view. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage plus eating area. W/D unit included in the home One carport is included, tennis courts and community pool. Beautiful floors, fireplace and enclosed balcony. This home is a must see and will not last long!