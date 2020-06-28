All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4098 Dijon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4098 Dijon Dr
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

4098 Dijon Dr

4098 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4098 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
- Beautiful ground floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 1100 square feet located in Cypress Pointe Condominiums. Large bedrooms, large living room, eat in kitchen and a separate dining room, have all the space you need! The community features gated access, pool, tennis courts, playground, club house, fitness center and on the shores of Lake Orlando with boating and fishing access.

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5069388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4098 Dijon Dr have any available units?
4098 Dijon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4098 Dijon Dr have?
Some of 4098 Dijon Dr's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4098 Dijon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4098 Dijon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4098 Dijon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4098 Dijon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4098 Dijon Dr offer parking?
No, 4098 Dijon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4098 Dijon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4098 Dijon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4098 Dijon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4098 Dijon Dr has a pool.
Does 4098 Dijon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4098 Dijon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4098 Dijon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4098 Dijon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach