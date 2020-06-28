4098 Dijon Dr

Amenities
- Beautiful ground floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Over 1100 square feet located in Cypress Pointe Condominiums. Large bedrooms, large living room, eat in kitchen and a separate dining room, have all the space you need! The community features gated access, pool, tennis courts, playground, club house, fitness center and on the shores of Lake Orlando with boating and fishing access.
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined
You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5069388)