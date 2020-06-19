All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H

4097 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4097 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR 2BA Upper Level Newly Renovated Rental Condo in Cypress Pointe At Lake Orlando Condominiums in Rosemont a Gated Community, Community Amenities-Pool,Lounge,Fitness & On Site Management, Excellent Schools, Close to I4 - 408 & Downtown, Wa - PRICE REDUCTION - JANUARY FREE!!

Location, location, location!! Welcome to Cypress Pointe At Lake Orlando Condominiums-gated community tucked away in Rosemont.!! This newly renovated condo which includes the new electrical and plumbing fixtures, freshly painted and updated baths and kitchen is a 2 BR 2 BA upper level condo and is conveniently located within minutes from I4 and easy access to the 408. Enjoy this quaint urban community complete with local destinations that include museums, botanical gardens, parks and Lake Orlando Golf Club not dismissing an abundance of shopping and restaurants. Heres just a few of the top rated schools serving the area are several A/B rated schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School, Orlando Science Elementary Charter School, 63-E-Sw-4, Hope Charter School and Lake Eola Charter School.

Check out the kitchen complete with all stainless appliances - glass top cook stove and built in microwave. All new cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops. If you like to cook or know someone who does the space is more than perfect! Set up the dinette area for casual dining - the picture window overlooks the central common area and provides lots of natural light.

For those of you who prefer no carpet this is perfect. The main living area, kitchen, dinette area, hall and bathrooms are all tile. The two large sized bedrooms do have carpet. Both bedrooms similar in size have an entry to the European style smaller balcony like New Orleans French style through French doors. This floor plan would be great for roommates! Both bedrooms have large walk in closets with the guest bedroom having an interior access to the guest bathroom. How perfect is that? The master ensuite is beautifully designed with a walk in tile shower. The guest bath has a tub shower combo and tastefully updated.

Enter the your screened in patio through triple sliders - the view overlooks the common area and stores the full size washer and dryer for your convenience. This would be a great space to entertain or simply enjoy some quiet time with coffee or your beverage of choice! Remember the water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.

Cypress Pointe at Lake Orlando has a full Community Center complete with a fitness center, a lounging area, pool and On Site Management! This beautifully renovated third level condo is waiting for you. Experience the delight of a clean, freshly painted and updated space you can call your home!

Pets Allowed - 2 pet minimum - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.

If this sounds perfect - it is. Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies

HOA Restrictions, Applications and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4587766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have any available units?
4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have?
Some of 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H currently offering any rent specials?
4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H pet-friendly?
Yes, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H is pet friendly.
Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H offer parking?
Yes, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H does offer parking.
Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have a pool?
Yes, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H has a pool.
Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have accessible units?
No, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H does not have accessible units.
Does 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H does not have units with dishwashers.
