4097 Dijon Drive Bldg H

2BR 2BA Upper Level Newly Renovated Rental Condo in Cypress Pointe At Lake Orlando Condominiums in Rosemont a Gated Community, Community Amenities-Pool,Lounge,Fitness & On Site Management, Excellent Schools, Close to I4 - 408 & Downtown, Wa - PRICE REDUCTION - JANUARY FREE!!



Location, location, location!! Welcome to Cypress Pointe At Lake Orlando Condominiums-gated community tucked away in Rosemont.!! This newly renovated condo which includes the new electrical and plumbing fixtures, freshly painted and updated baths and kitchen is a 2 BR 2 BA upper level condo and is conveniently located within minutes from I4 and easy access to the 408. Enjoy this quaint urban community complete with local destinations that include museums, botanical gardens, parks and Lake Orlando Golf Club not dismissing an abundance of shopping and restaurants. Heres just a few of the top rated schools serving the area are several A/B rated schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School, Orlando Science Elementary Charter School, 63-E-Sw-4, Hope Charter School and Lake Eola Charter School.



Check out the kitchen complete with all stainless appliances - glass top cook stove and built in microwave. All new cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops. If you like to cook or know someone who does the space is more than perfect! Set up the dinette area for casual dining - the picture window overlooks the central common area and provides lots of natural light.



For those of you who prefer no carpet this is perfect. The main living area, kitchen, dinette area, hall and bathrooms are all tile. The two large sized bedrooms do have carpet. Both bedrooms similar in size have an entry to the European style smaller balcony like New Orleans French style through French doors. This floor plan would be great for roommates! Both bedrooms have large walk in closets with the guest bedroom having an interior access to the guest bathroom. How perfect is that? The master ensuite is beautifully designed with a walk in tile shower. The guest bath has a tub shower combo and tastefully updated.



Enter the your screened in patio through triple sliders - the view overlooks the common area and stores the full size washer and dryer for your convenience. This would be a great space to entertain or simply enjoy some quiet time with coffee or your beverage of choice! Remember the water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.



Cypress Pointe at Lake Orlando has a full Community Center complete with a fitness center, a lounging area, pool and On Site Management! This beautifully renovated third level condo is waiting for you. Experience the delight of a clean, freshly painted and updated space you can call your home!



Pets Allowed - 2 pet minimum - No Aggressive Breeds. Additional Pet Fees/Deposits and Registration May be Required. Please ask Agent.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee Applies



HOA Restrictions, Applications and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



