4086 Dijon Dr #E

Location

4086 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
4086 Dijon Dr #E Available 04/20/20 4086 Dijon Dr, Orlando, FL 32808 - A spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with tile floors, new appliances, and new cabinets. This unit also has washer/dryer hook ups and a media center. The community has a pool, tennis courts, and a playground. The community is set right next to beautiful Lake Orlando this unit is a must see.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1835591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
