Orlando, FL
4071 Dijon Dr #J
4071 Dijon Dr #J

Location

4071 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
4071 Dijon Dr. #J, Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this large bedroom 2 bath condominium in the beautiful Cypress Pointe Condominium Community which is located right next to tranquil Lake Orlando. The property features a park, tennis courts, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and if conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, Downtown, and Altamonte Springs.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

