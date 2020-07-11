Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

4071 Dijon Dr. #J, Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this large bedroom 2 bath condominium in the beautiful Cypress Pointe Condominium Community which is located right next to tranquil Lake Orlando. The property features a park, tennis courts, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and if conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, Downtown, and Altamonte Springs.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5633314)