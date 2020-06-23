All apartments in Orlando
407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET

407 E Crystal Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 E Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
internet access
Available July 1st, 2019. Fully furnished and renovated private home, minimum lease length of 30 days. Located on a quiet street in downtown Orlando, including lawn care, pool maintenance, and high speed internet. Step outside to a completely private backyard playground, where you can dine outdoors or relax in the hammocks while soaking up the sun. Walk to your local coffee shop for your favorite coffee drink and enjoy it pool side in your private backyard oasis. Master offers en-suite bath, queen size bed, and its own private deck with access to the pool. Long driveway allows for at least 3 cars and plenty of street parking. All bedrooms are completely refreshed and include luxury linens, abundant closet, and drawer space. Property is absolutely complete with everything from hair dryers to plush towels. Fully equipped and outfitted kitchen, flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom, full-size washer and dryer. Short Uber/Lyft rides to or all Central Florida attractions. Orlando Regional Medical Center 5 minutes, Walt Disney World 25 minutes, Universal Studios Orlando 15 minutes, Orange County Convention Center 15 minutes, Sea World 15 minutes, Winter Park, FL 15 minutes Walking distance to 24 Hour Fitness, Target, Publix, Neighborhood Walmart and countless restaurants offering indoor and outdoor dining from casual to fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have any available units?
407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have?
Some of 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET offer parking?
No, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET has a pool.
Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
