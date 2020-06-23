407 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET

Amenities

Available July 1st, 2019. Fully furnished and renovated private home, minimum lease length of 30 days. Located on a quiet street in downtown Orlando, including lawn care, pool maintenance, and high speed internet. Step outside to a completely private backyard playground, where you can dine outdoors or relax in the hammocks while soaking up the sun. Walk to your local coffee shop for your favorite coffee drink and enjoy it pool side in your private backyard oasis. Master offers en-suite bath, queen size bed, and its own private deck with access to the pool. Long driveway allows for at least 3 cars and plenty of street parking. All bedrooms are completely refreshed and include luxury linens, abundant closet, and drawer space. Property is absolutely complete with everything from hair dryers to plush towels. Fully equipped and outfitted kitchen, flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom, full-size washer and dryer. Short Uber/Lyft rides to or all Central Florida attractions. Orlando Regional Medical Center 5 minutes, Walt Disney World 25 minutes, Universal Studios Orlando 15 minutes, Orange County Convention Center 15 minutes, Sea World 15 minutes, Winter Park, FL 15 minutes Walking distance to 24 Hour Fitness, Target, Publix, Neighborhood Walmart and countless restaurants offering indoor and outdoor dining from casual to fine dining.