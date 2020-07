Amenities

4063 E. Michigan St. Unit 4063 - Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo with a nice sized kitchen, screened patio located in Crossings at Conway. NO carpets. One assigned parking spot. Private location. Gated community within minutes to shopping, downtown Orlando, restaurants and Orlando International for easy access to travel. Washer and dryer hook ups in the unit. Act fast !! NO pets at all are allowed in the community.



