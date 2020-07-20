4018 Versailles Dr #C

Amenities
4018 Versailles Dr. Orlando, Fl. 32808- Just Reduced! - Price just reduced!
Beautiful lake view condominium with tile floors and granite counter tops. The 2 bedrooms 2 bath also has upgraded bathrooms as well as stainless steel appliances. The property also features pool, tennis courts, and fitness center. The unit at 4018 Versailles Dr. also has a majestic view overlooking the tranquil Lake Orlando.
- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt
Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing, please text if no answer or go to rentprosper.com to apply
(RLNE3380611)