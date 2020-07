Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

4007 Dijon Dr. #K, Orlando, FL 32808 - NEWLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME!!! Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located just minutes from Winter Park, downtown, and Altamonte. The gated community features a dog park, fitness center, tennis courts, and pool with hot tub.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



PLEASE COMPLETE A GUEST CARD AT RENTPROSPER.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING



(RLNE5536751)