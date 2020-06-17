All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 PM

3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE

3930 South Pointe Dr · (407) 697-8298
Location

3930 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Location! Location! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the GATED community of Ventura Golf and Country Club. Spacious living room is open to kitchen and includes a balcony. All bedrooms have easy care laminate flooring. This fabulous community offers a country club, golf course, tennis, clubhouse and community pool. Central location is only a 10 minute drive to Orlando International Airport and to downtown Orlando. Smaller pets under 30 pounds welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
