3930 SOUTHPOINTE DRIVE

Location! Location! This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the GATED community of Ventura Golf and Country Club. Spacious living room is open to kitchen and includes a balcony. All bedrooms have easy care laminate flooring. This fabulous community offers a country club, golf course, tennis, clubhouse and community pool. Central location is only a 10 minute drive to Orlando International Airport and to downtown Orlando. Smaller pets under 30 pounds welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.