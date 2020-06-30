3915 Ethan Ln

Amenities

A garage apartment in Baldwin Park - Property Id: 188456



A second floor 1 bd, 1 ba, with living room and own car garage apartment. Approximately 825 sq ft. with kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, range, & dish washer. A washer and dryer combo in unit. The apartment also offers an open floor plan, a living room and a bedroom with walk in closet, breakfast bar and plenty of storage space in kitchen. Located near Baldwin Park Town Center, trail, restaurants, shopping center, Rollins College, UCF, Valencia, and other local colleges. Rent includes electricity, water, and private high speed WIFI, 2 fitness centers, 3 community pools access. The apartment has a lot of space for couch, dining table, and queen size bed. It has its own car garage.

No Pets Allowed



