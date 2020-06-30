All apartments in Orlando
Location

3915 Ethan Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
A garage apartment in Baldwin Park - Property Id: 188456

A second floor 1 bd, 1 ba, with living room and own car garage apartment. Approximately 825 sq ft. with kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, range, & dish washer. A washer and dryer combo in unit. The apartment also offers an open floor plan, a living room and a bedroom with walk in closet, breakfast bar and plenty of storage space in kitchen. Located near Baldwin Park Town Center, trail, restaurants, shopping center, Rollins College, UCF, Valencia, and other local colleges. Rent includes electricity, water, and private high speed WIFI, 2 fitness centers, 3 community pools access. The apartment has a lot of space for couch, dining table, and queen size bed. It has its own car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188456
Property Id 188456

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Ethan Ln have any available units?
3915 Ethan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Ethan Ln have?
Some of 3915 Ethan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Ethan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Ethan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Ethan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Ethan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3915 Ethan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Ethan Ln offers parking.
Does 3915 Ethan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Ethan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Ethan Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3915 Ethan Ln has a pool.
Does 3915 Ethan Ln have accessible units?
No, 3915 Ethan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Ethan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Ethan Ln has units with dishwashers.

