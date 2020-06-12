All apartments in Orlando
3913 ATRIUM DRIVE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

3913 ATRIUM DRIVE

3913 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
RECENTLY RENOVATED !! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the Ventura Southpointe Golf Community. This unit boasts Stainless Appliances, laminate flooring throughout, an enclosed terrace with a pond view, and extra closet space! Ventura/ Southpointe features an 18 hole Golf Course, Clubhouse with Restaurant and Bar, Exercise Room, Ballroom, Tennis Courts, and much more! Water is included! Southpointe is conveniently located close to all major Highways, and just minutes from the airport, downtown Orlando, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and Disney World!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have any available units?
3913 ATRIUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have?
Some of 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3913 ATRIUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3913 ATRIUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

