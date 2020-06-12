3913 ATRIUM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill tennis court

RECENTLY RENOVATED !! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the Ventura Southpointe Golf Community. This unit boasts Stainless Appliances, laminate flooring throughout, an enclosed terrace with a pond view, and extra closet space! Ventura/ Southpointe features an 18 hole Golf Course, Clubhouse with Restaurant and Bar, Exercise Room, Ballroom, Tennis Courts, and much more! Water is included! Southpointe is conveniently located close to all major Highways, and just minutes from the airport, downtown Orlando, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and Disney World!