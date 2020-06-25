All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3799 ATRIUM DRIVE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:24 AM

3799 ATRIUM DRIVE

3799 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3799 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Newly renovated with beautiful kitchen and freshly painted! This unit is located in the Southpointe subdivision of Ventura Country Club, where you can live and play among stately oaks, ponds, a lake, and walking/biking lanes. The Ventura Country Club features an 18-hole semi-private affordable golf course which welcomes you to come and play. Ventura is located just north of Orlando International Airport. Ventura is a gated and guarded community. Included with this unit you will get use of: Swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, your water and sewer utility is included with your rent! As a new tenant, mark your calendar for all kinds of fun events to include Karaoke, Holiday Dinners, Accoustic Nights, Latin nights, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have any available units?
3799 ATRIUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have?
Some of 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3799 ATRIUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3799 ATRIUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach