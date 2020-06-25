3799 ATRIUM DRIVE

Amenities

Newly renovated with beautiful kitchen and freshly painted! This unit is located in the Southpointe subdivision of Ventura Country Club, where you can live and play among stately oaks, ponds, a lake, and walking/biking lanes. The Ventura Country Club features an 18-hole semi-private affordable golf course which welcomes you to come and play. Ventura is located just north of Orlando International Airport. Ventura is a gated and guarded community. Included with this unit you will get use of: Swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, your water and sewer utility is included with your rent! As a new tenant, mark your calendar for all kinds of fun events to include Karaoke, Holiday Dinners, Accoustic Nights, Latin nights, and much more!