3721 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3721 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #02

3721 South Lake Orlando Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3721 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

pool
car wash area
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
internet access
Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo! Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo Coming in November 1, 2019 - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.

This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per adult 18 and over
$100 Administrative fee if Approved
HOA Approval is Required

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
Financials: 3x times the rent

Please contact us today to view the home and for more details:
George Bateman to schedule a showing: 334.268.1737 or via email at George@rentprosper.com

Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

(RLNE5182482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

