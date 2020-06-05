All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07

3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 2 2 Condo Coming Soon - January 1, 2020 - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community coming January 1, 2020.

This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
HOA Tenant approval process
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

Please contact Victor Martinez for showing via phone or text at (407) 443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com

Includes: Basic cable with Spectrum

(RLNE5307034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have any available units?
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 currently offering any rent specials?
3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 pet-friendly?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 offer parking?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 does not offer parking.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have a pool?
Yes, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 has a pool.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have accessible units?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach