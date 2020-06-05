Amenities

pool car wash area

Unit Amenities Property Amenities car wash area pool

3719 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #07 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 2 2 Condo Coming Soon - January 1, 2020 - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community coming January 1, 2020.



This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

HOA Tenant approval process

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact Victor Martinez for showing via phone or text at (407) 443-2218 Email: victor@rentprosper.com



Includes: Basic cable with Spectrum



(RLNE5307034)