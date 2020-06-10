All apartments in Orlando
3650 LOWER UNION ROAD
3650 LOWER UNION ROAD

3650 Lower Union Road · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Lower Union Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
What a wonderful home to come home to. This town home is centrally located in the wonderful community of Baldwin Park. Completely renovated and features beautiful light gray faux wood tile throughout the first floor. Modern lighting in the dining room and crown molding in the formal areas give this home an elegant touch. In addition, the kitchen has been completely renovated and boast brand new cabinets and counters, has an abundance of storage, a wonderful island to entertain around and prep those gourmet meals, brand new stainless appliances, and a separate area that can be used as either an additional dining area or office area. The kitchen is open to the large family room area that then flows to the fenced yard and detached 2 car garage with opener. Upstairs you will find new sculpted carpet, 2 large master suites each with its own large closet and master en suites and a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have any available units?
3650 LOWER UNION ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have?
Some of 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3650 LOWER UNION ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have a pool?
No, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 LOWER UNION ROAD has units with dishwashers.
