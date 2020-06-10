3650 LOWER UNION ROAD

Amenities

What a wonderful home to come home to. This town home is centrally located in the wonderful community of Baldwin Park. Completely renovated and features beautiful light gray faux wood tile throughout the first floor. Modern lighting in the dining room and crown molding in the formal areas give this home an elegant touch. In addition, the kitchen has been completely renovated and boast brand new cabinets and counters, has an abundance of storage, a wonderful island to entertain around and prep those gourmet meals, brand new stainless appliances, and a separate area that can be used as either an additional dining area or office area. The kitchen is open to the large family room area that then flows to the fenced yard and detached 2 car garage with opener. Upstairs you will find new sculpted carpet, 2 large master suites each with its own large closet and master en suites and a large laundry room with full size washer and dryer.