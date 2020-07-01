All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3642 MAUNA KEA STREET
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

3642 MAUNA KEA STREET

3642 Mauna Kea Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3642 Mauna Kea Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with over 1500 sq ft of space in gated Millenium Parc. Open floor plan with all the bedrooms on the second floor. Living room/dining room combo with a kitchen counter bar area. Stainless steel appliances, brand new paint, laminate and tile flooring throughout. The french doors lead you to your outside area and upstairs balcony. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Ready for move-in. Great area and centrally located. Close to shopping, Mall of Millenia, restaurants, grocery, entertainment, Universal Studios/CityWalk, I4 and other major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have any available units?
3642 MAUNA KEA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have?
Some of 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3642 MAUNA KEA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET offers parking.
Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have a pool?
No, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have accessible units?
No, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3642 MAUNA KEA STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach