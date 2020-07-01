3642 MAUNA KEA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with over 1500 sq ft of space in gated Millenium Parc. Open floor plan with all the bedrooms on the second floor. Living room/dining room combo with a kitchen counter bar area. Stainless steel appliances, brand new paint, laminate and tile flooring throughout. The french doors lead you to your outside area and upstairs balcony. Walk in closet in the master bedroom. Ready for move-in. Great area and centrally located. Close to shopping, Mall of Millenia, restaurants, grocery, entertainment, Universal Studios/CityWalk, I4 and other major roads.