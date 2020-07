Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Corner unit town home in Stonebridge Lakes. Gated community in the heart of Metrowest, where shopping, and golf is close. Theme parks are a short drive away. All appliances included.FOREIGN APPLICANTS MUST PRESENT A VALID PASSPORT/LICENSE & VISA NEEDS TO BE OVER THE LENGTH OF THE LEASE** PROPERTY .only 2 cars allowed, plus 1 guest pass .