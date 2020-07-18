3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area gym bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Location, Location, Location!!! Rent this beautiful 1bed/1bath, On Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke.

Open kitchen with Washer & Dryer included. Mostly Tile with carpet in the Master bedroom. The rent includes water, sewer and pest control. Community has coded gates, video monitoring, covered-heated spa, tennis courts with rackets available, cinema room, car care center, business center, fitness center, BBQ grills. Two applications needed, one for listing office and another with the Association Vacant and ready to move in!! - EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.