Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3379 Kirkman Road · (407) 898-4800
Location

3379 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
tennis court
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Location, Location, Location!!! Rent this beautiful 1bed/1bath, On Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke.
Open kitchen with Washer & Dryer included. Mostly Tile with carpet in the Master bedroom. The rent includes water, sewer and pest control. Community has coded gates, video monitoring, covered-heated spa, tennis courts with rackets available, cinema room, car care center, business center, fitness center, BBQ grills. Two applications needed, one for listing office and another with the Association Vacant and ready to move in!! - EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3379 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
