3343 S Kirkman Rd 728

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium - Where do I start to describe such a Gem. Start by entering a beautifully landscaped gated community with Guard, walk right into a very large almost 1700 sq ft privately owned condo featuring high ceilings, separate living and dining areas, split floor plan, a gas fireplace and a private screened in back porch.

The master bedroom comes with dual sinks, a soaking tub and large walk in closet.

The properties resort style amenities are the cherry on top, Sparkling pools with cabanas, tennis court, fitness center and childrens playground. This condo is available for immediate move in only.

Must Pre qualify to view. Video taken 5/2019



Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE4913639)