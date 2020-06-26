All apartments in Orlando
3343 S Kirkman Rd 728
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3343 S Kirkman Rd 728

3343 Florida Highway 435 · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Florida Highway 435, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condominium - Where do I start to describe such a Gem. Start by entering a beautifully landscaped gated community with Guard, walk right into a very large almost 1700 sq ft privately owned condo featuring high ceilings, separate living and dining areas, split floor plan, a gas fireplace and a private screened in back porch.
The master bedroom comes with dual sinks, a soaking tub and large walk in closet.
The properties resort style amenities are the cherry on top, Sparkling pools with cabanas, tennis court, fitness center and childrens playground. This condo is available for immediate move in only.
Must Pre qualify to view. Video taken 5/2019

Text Ruth 407 923 0188

(RLNE4913639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have any available units?
3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have?
Some of 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets.
Is 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 currently offering any rent specials?
3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 is pet friendly.
Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 offer parking?
No, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 does not offer parking.
Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have a pool?
Yes, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 has a pool.
Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have accessible units?
No, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 S Kirkman Rd 728 does not have units with dishwashers.
