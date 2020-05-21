All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:08 PM

3329 North Westmoreland Drive

3329 Westmoreland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Westmoreland Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This cute 2/1 condo is a hidden gem in College Park. This is a quiet dead end section of Westmoreland Dr. Convenient to FL Hospital, downtown and walking distance to Edgewater High School and College Park Middle School. It is a second story unit with one assigned parking spot. New carpet, new paint and new vinyl flooring in the kitchen. There is a coin operated laundry facility on the first floor.
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Available March 5th. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have any available units?
3329 North Westmoreland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have?
Some of 3329 North Westmoreland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3329 North Westmoreland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3329 North Westmoreland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 North Westmoreland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive offers parking.
Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have a pool?
No, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have accessible units?
No, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 North Westmoreland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3329 North Westmoreland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

