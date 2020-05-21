3329 North Westmoreland Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking carpet

This cute 2/1 condo is a hidden gem in College Park. This is a quiet dead end section of Westmoreland Dr. Convenient to FL Hospital, downtown and walking distance to Edgewater High School and College Park Middle School. It is a second story unit with one assigned parking spot. New carpet, new paint and new vinyl flooring in the kitchen. There is a coin operated laundry facility on the first floor.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Available March 5th. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.