33 E. Princeton Street Unit 33B

2 story townhouse 2bdrm 2.5 bthrm in College Park Subdivision - 7 Month lease available! - AVAILABLE NOW IN COLLEGE PARK!



2 story townhouse 2bdrm 2.5 bthrm in College Park Subdivision, with large master suite & large second bedroom; abundant closet space; 1 car garage with driveway parking; patio; ceramic tile, Berber carpeting in living room-dinning room combo and bedrooms; washer & dryer included; great kitchen with ample wood cabinets, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, large fenced shared backyard-a Sanctuary from the hectic world.



Credit & background check required; All information verified;



Pets allowed, but not preferred, If approved, a pet deposit of $350 is required per pet: with limit of 2; with restrictions of certain pets (reptiles, potentially aggressive dog breeds & Sizes)



