Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Great opportunity to live and explore all that College Park and downtown Orlando has to offer! Perfect for anyone attending the downtown UCF campus! Located in the desirable Hampshire House community which has waterfront access. This updated unit is FULLY FURNISHED and just a short distance to many restaurants and shops with easy access to major roads. Community features include a fantastic pool, outdoor space and community dock on Lake Concord. Schedule your tour today!