3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great rental located just 7 minutes from Orlando International Airport. This home is perfect for the frequent commuter with easy access to major highways. The house has terrazzo floor all throughout with tile in the kitchen. The home features an eat in kitchen with breakfast nook. The house also has a screen enclosed covered patio and fenced in backyard just perfect for your summers.The home also includes an enclosed bonus room and shed. Enjoy access to both of the community pools! HOA takes care of painting house, front yard lawn, edging, and trimming (tenant responsible for backyard) and basic cable. HOA approval requiring FDLE fingerprinting and criminal background. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).