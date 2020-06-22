All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE

3160 Marsh Harbor Place · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Marsh Harbor Place, Orlando, FL 32827
Southport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great rental located just 7 minutes from Orlando International Airport. This home is perfect for the frequent commuter with easy access to major highways. The house has terrazzo floor all throughout with tile in the kitchen. The home features an eat in kitchen with breakfast nook. The house also has a screen enclosed covered patio and fenced in backyard just perfect for your summers.The home also includes an enclosed bonus room and shed. Enjoy access to both of the community pools! HOA takes care of painting house, front yard lawn, edging, and trimming (tenant responsible for backyard) and basic cable. HOA approval requiring FDLE fingerprinting and criminal background. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have any available units?
3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have?
Some of 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE has a pool.
Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3160 MARSH HARBOR PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

